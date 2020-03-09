UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Approves Personal Status Claims Guidelines At Abu Dhabi Courts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed approves personal status claims guidelines at Abu Dhabi Courts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, issued a resolution to approve guidelines for personal status claims at the Abu Dhabi Courts.

The guidelines aim to support the emirate’s judiciary system in the area of personal status, through standardising alimony estimation, to achieve the required balance between the beneficiary and the payer.

It also aims to standardise procedures of relevant cases, starting from the family guidance sessions to the closing verdict.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the ADJD, stated that the approval of the guidelines is a step is another step closer to enhancing the emirate’s judicial system, as it ensures the smooth process of the judicial system.

The guidelines will also lead to the adoption of a system for estimating alimony and its various components, including basic alimony, housing rental, service allowance and school fees, as well as personal status-related procedures, family guidance. They also deal with conflicts arising from alimony claims like housing, visitations, family reconciliation counselling, and other claims.

