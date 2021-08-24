Mansour bin Zayed approves Purebred Arabian Horse Championship 2021-2022 programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), approved the programme of the Purebred Arabian Horse Championship for 2021-2022.

The EAHS will oversee the programme that involves 13 championships, including six international championships, which will take place from 14th October, 2021, to 25th March, 2022.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAHS, thanked Sheikh Mansour for supporting purebred Arabian horses and national equestrian sports, as well as for monitoring the activities of the EAHS.

Abu Dhabi will host the "Emirates National Championship" from 26th to 29th October, 2021, while the "18th Sharjah Arabian Horse Festival-Local Production" will take place from 4th to 6th November. The programme’s events will then move to the Eastern Region, most notably in Kalba, where the "3rd Sharjah–Kalba Festival for Local Production" will run from 18th to 20th November.

The "Fujairah Arabian Horse Championship" will be held between 15th and 18th December, 2021, while the new year will witness the start of the "Ajman Championship" from 6th to 8th January, 2022. Later races will take place in the Al Dhafra region during the second edition of the "Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Championship," from 19th to 22nd January, 2022 The Abu Dhabi International Championship will take place from 10th to 12th February, followed by the first edition of the newly developed "Emirates National Championship," which will take place from 24th to 26th February, 2022, while the "23rd Sharjah Arabian Horse Festival" will run from 3rd to 5th March. From 17th to 19th March, the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship will be held.

The "Emirates Championship for Arabian Horse Breeders" will take place from 21st to 23rd March, and the season will conclude with the first edition of the "Arabian Championship for Arabian Horse Breeders," which will be held for Arab owners and breeders on 24th and 25th March, 2022.