ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended part of the Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan Majlis, Barzat Abu Dhabi, at Qasr Al Hosn.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

The event, which runs until 13th March, was attended by sheikhs, senior Abu Dhabi Government officials, and employees from various government entities.

Barzat Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen relationships among government employees and foster communication channels to build lasting connections within the government sector.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour and H.H. Sheikh Theyab exchanged Ramadan greetings with attendees, praying for blessings, prosperity, and well-being for the UAE, its leadership, citizens, and residents.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour highlighted the significance of traditional majlises in Emirati heritage, noting their role as vital social forums for communication and dialogue.

He stressed the importance of Barzat Abu Dhabi in reinforcing the UAE’s strong social bonds, adding that this annual initiative reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to building a cohesive society based on solidarity and cooperation.

He also pointed out that Barzat Abu Dhabi aligns with the "Year of Community" initiative, which embodies the leadership’s vision of strengthening social ties and fostering national belonging.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour engaged in friendly discussions with employees and their families, emphasising the importance of family stability in creating a positive environment that enhances workplace productivity and promotes work-life balance, ultimately contributing to the country’s comprehensive development.

The event also featured interactive workshops on traditional craftsmanship, art exhibitions, and live cultural and musical performances, catering to all age groups. These activities celebrated the richness of Emirati heritage and reinforced national identity among UAE citizens.