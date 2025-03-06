Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan Evening At Qasr Al Hosn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended part of the Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan Majlis, Barzat Abu Dhabi, at Qasr Al Hosn.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

The event, which runs until 13th March, was attended by sheikhs, senior Abu Dhabi Government officials, and employees from various government entities.

Barzat Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen relationships among government employees and foster communication channels to build lasting connections within the government sector.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour and H.H. Sheikh Theyab exchanged Ramadan greetings with attendees, praying for blessings, prosperity, and well-being for the UAE, its leadership, citizens, and residents.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour highlighted the significance of traditional majlises in Emirati heritage, noting their role as vital social forums for communication and dialogue.

He stressed the importance of Barzat Abu Dhabi in reinforcing the UAE’s strong social bonds, adding that this annual initiative reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to building a cohesive society based on solidarity and cooperation.

He also pointed out that Barzat Abu Dhabi aligns with the "Year of Community" initiative, which embodies the leadership’s vision of strengthening social ties and fostering national belonging.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour engaged in friendly discussions with employees and their families, emphasising the importance of family stability in creating a positive environment that enhances workplace productivity and promotes work-life balance, ultimately contributing to the country’s comprehensive development.

The event also featured interactive workshops on traditional craftsmanship, art exhibitions, and live cultural and musical performances, catering to all age groups. These activities celebrated the richness of Emirati heritage and reinforced national identity among UAE citizens.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi March Family Event All From Government Court Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

20 minutes ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

49 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

50 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

1 hour ago
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

3 hours ago
 European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

4 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

4 hours ago
 Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its globa ..

Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model

4 hours ago
 Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wood ..

Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East