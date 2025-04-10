Mansour bin Zayed attends Al-Alawi, Al-Kalbani wedding celebrations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended the celebration held by Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi on the occasion of his son Mansour’s wedding to the daughter of Rashid Obaid Al-Kalbani, at the Al Mushrif Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour congratulated the groom and his family, wishing him a happy married life.

The celebration was attended by a number of officials and a large gathering of guests.