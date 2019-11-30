Mansour bin Zayed attends camel racing meeting at Al Wathba

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 30th November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Saturday, attended a meeting on camel racing, as part of the Sheikh Zayed Camel Race Grand Prix Festival at Al Wathba camel racetrack.

Sheikh Mansour honoured owners and handicappers of the winning camels on the Day 2 meeting of the weeklong festival.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Mansour attended a luncheon, hosted in his honour by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Emirates Camel Racing Federation.