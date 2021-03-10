UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Attends Final Annual Camel Races Festival

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed attends final annual Camel Races Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, attended today the final day of the annual Camel Race Festival (Wathba 2021) at Al Wathba Racetrack.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, also watched the races.

A crowd of fans and camel owners and breeders attended the meeting.

More Stories From Middle East

