Mansour Bin Zayed Attends Final Meeting Of Camel Race Festival At Al Wathba

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel race festival at Al Wathba

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, attended today the final race meeting of the Annual Camel Racing Festival 2020 at Al Wathba racetrack.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Emirates Camel Racing Federation and a crowd of fans attended the race meeting.

