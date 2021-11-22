Mansour bin Zayed attends GMIS 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, attended the 4th edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS 2021) at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The summit is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), running until 27th November, 2021.

The summit’s inauguration session, held under the theme, "Rewiring Societies: Repurposing Digitalisation for Prosperity," was attended by Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Co-chair of the Summit; John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate; Li Yong, Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and UN Co-chair of the summit; Badr Salim Sultan Al Olama, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the GMIS 2021, and 25 ministers, along with manufacturers, international experts and CEOs of major international companies.

During the event, Sheikh Mansour said the UAE, due to the directives of its leadership, is focussing, through the "The Projects of the 50," on strengthening its economy to make it the best and most active, by implementing a comprehensive and ambitious development plan. It aims to achieve leadership in key economic indexes and boost the country’s pivotal stature in the global economy.

The visionary vision of the UAE’s leadership for the industry and advanced technology sectors enables it to play its key role in strengthening the local economy and, therefore, increasing the country’s competitiveness and supporting its business environment through excellent and stat-of-the-art infrastructure, he added.

The participation of high-profile leaders and international officials in the summit will promote international cooperation to shape a better future for the international industry sector, which will boost the country’s stature as a global platform for developing expertise, creating solutions and planning the necessary steps to achieve international prosperity, he further added.

Following the inauguration session, Sheikh Mansour visited the pavilions of several government authorities, local and international companies participating in the summit.

The event showcased the "Make it in the Emirates" initiative, which is a first of its kind initiative aimed at encouraging local and international investors, developers and innovators to benefit from the incentives provided by the country’s industrial sector.

Over 250 speakers are participating in GMIS 2021, including five presidents of states, representatives of states, two former prime ministers, four senior UN officials, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change and over 25 ministers from the UAE and around the world.

The summit includes three specialist conferences on technology, investment and renewable technology, and three joint events with the UK, Australia, and Italy and professional and training courses for the youth, and an industry and technology exhibition, in addition to an e-sports event and an event held jointly with the Skolkovo Innovation Centre.

The summit will take place in six days, with more than 5,000 people from 130 countries attending and the participation of 60 pavilions.