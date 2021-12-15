UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Attends Graduation Ceremony At Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, attended the graduation ceremony of the 51st batch of cadet pilot officers and 11th batch of female cadet pilot officers of the Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, which included students from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.

On the occasion, Sheikh Mansour said that, thanks to the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the efforts of the UAE Armed Forces, the college has accomplished significant achievements in terms of excellence and has acquired a pioneering reputation in the field of training and keeping pace with the latest technologies.

The skills and knowledge acquired by the graduates of this prominent college will motivate them to help build the country, reinforce their loyalty to the leadership, and achieve security and stability, he added.

Sheikh Mansour then congratulated the new batch of graduates and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and several officials from the Ministry of Defence, the UAE Armed Forces, the police, military attaches from friendly embassies, and parents of the graduates.

Brigadier Butti Ali Saif Al Niyadi, Commander of the College, said the continuous support of the country’s leadership and its wise vision enabled the college to achieve significant successes.

Sheikh Mansour honoured the outstanding graduates and congratulated them on their excellence.

