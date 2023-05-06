UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Attends Official Reception Hosted By King Charles At Buckingham Palace

Mansour bin Zayed attends official reception hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) LONDON, 6th May 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, on Saturday, attended the official reception hosted by His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, at Buckingham Palace.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed conveyed to King Charles III the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UK and its people.

Sheikh Mansour also extended his congratulations and best wishes to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

He affirmed the keenness of the UAE's leadership to further strengthen the historical relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom for the benefit of both countries.

Sheikh Mansour pointed out the significant role played by the late Queen Elizabeth II in strengthening the longstanding friendship that brought together the United Kingdom and the UAE since the era of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and which was further consolidated during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

These friendship ties, he added, are witnessing continued progress and development under the era of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Heads of state, heads of government and dignitaries attended the official reception.

