DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, witnessed today in Dubai a ceremony organised by the Embassy of Oman in the UAE on the occasion of the 51st National Day of the Sultanate. The ceremony was held in the presence of His Highness Sayyid Asa’ad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan of Oman, who is currently visiting the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour congratulated the Sultanate of Oman, its leadership and people on their 51st National Day, underlining the depth and width of the fraternal relations between the two nations.

He wished the Sultanate continuing renaissance under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sayyid Asa’ad toured an art exhibition organised as part of the Sultante's National Day celebrations, which included various cultural and art activities that shed light on various aspects of the rich heritage of Oman.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.