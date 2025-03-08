Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Attends Ramadan Iftar Banquet With Judiciary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 12:32 AM

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, joined members of the judiciary for a Ramadan iftar banquet, held at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed exchanged greetings and best wishes with attendees on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying to Almighty Allah to bless His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with continued good health and well-being, and to make this month a time of prosperity and blessings for the UAE, its leadership, government, and people.

The attendees also engaged in cordial discussions about the importance of fostering communication and compassion during Ramadan, emphasising the role of "The Year of Community" in supporting initiatives that strengthen social bonds and enhance cohesion among members of society.

The banquet was attended by a number of senior advisors and members of the judiciary in the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Hotel Abu Dhabi March Government Best Court Ramadan

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government empl ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..

2 minutes ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International W ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

2 minutes ago
 UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, ..

UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for P ..

Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 r ..

Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..

3 minutes ago
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance int ..

RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transp ..

3 minutes ago
 Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches i ..

Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Off ..

3 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques wi ..

Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques with dazzling light projections

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of Rashid, Latifa Schoo ..

4 minutes ago
 Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 ..

Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 million tonnes in 2024/25: FA ..

4 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al ..

Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri a ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East