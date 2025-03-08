Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, joined members of the judiciary for a Ramadan iftar banquet, held at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed exchanged greetings and best wishes with attendees on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying to Almighty Allah to bless His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with continued good health and well-being, and to make this month a time of prosperity and blessings for the UAE, its leadership, government, and people.

The attendees also engaged in cordial discussions about the importance of fostering communication and compassion during Ramadan, emphasising the role of "The Year of Community" in supporting initiatives that strengthen social bonds and enhance cohesion among members of society.

The banquet was attended by a number of senior advisors and members of the judiciary in the UAE.