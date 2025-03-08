Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Attends Ramadan Iftar Banquet Hosted By Sultan Bin Hamdan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today attended a Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted in his honour by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to His Highness the UAE President.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged cordial talks with the attendees, extending his best wishes for their continued health and happiness during the holy month of Ramadan.

The attendees also expressed their sincere wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity and advancement under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They also highlighted the importance of strengthening social bonds and fostering connections through exchanging visits, reflecting the deeply rooted values of Emirati society. This emphasis aligns with the “Year of the Community”, which aims to reinforce and uphold social cohesion.

The banquet was also attended by several Sheikhs and senior officials.

