(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, attended here today a reception hosted by Mohamed Abdullah Sultan Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Presidential Court for the Finance and Procurement Sector, on the occasion of the wedding of his son Ali to the daughter of Mohamed Ibrahim Sultan Al Zaabi.

Sheikh Mansour congratulated the newly-wed, wishing them a lifetime of happiness.