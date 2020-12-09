UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Attends Zayed Grand Prix 2020 For Camel Races

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed attends Zayed Grand Prix 2020 for camel races

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, attended today the conclusion of the Zayed Grand Prix camel race 2020, held at Al Wathba Camel Racetrack in Abu Dhabi and attended by camel owners from the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries.

Sheikh Mansour monitored the progress of the seven-day event, which took place on an 8-kilometre course in the evenings.

The competitions were also attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, and many camel racing fans and lovers from the UAE and GCC countries.

Sheikh Mansour praised the hosting of camel racing competitions, which preserve traditional Emirati and Arab heritage.

