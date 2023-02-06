UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Board Meeting Of Mubadala Investment Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala Investment Company

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Company, chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the company’s board, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The committee approved the company's work plan and the annual budget for 2023, and discussed a number of topics on its agenda.

Sheikh Mansour lauded the UAE's investment environment and the efforts of the wise leadership to develop infrastructure and enhance the country's competitiveness to attract investors and companies, and provide favorable conditions for business launch and economic activities.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Abdulhamid M. Saeed; and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and Managing Director of the company; and Mahmoud Ibrahim Al Mahmoud.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Budget UAE Company Abu Dhabi Court

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

21 seconds ago
 Five injured in sewerage line explosion

Five injured in sewerage line explosion

12 minutes ago
 Tycoon held over journalist killing in Cameroon

Tycoon held over journalist killing in Cameroon

12 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly slide on US rate-hike fears

Stock markets mostly slide on US rate-hike fears

4 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s s ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s sustainability batch graduation

31 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani envoy stresses B2B linkages during SCC ..

Azerbaijani envoy stresses B2B linkages during SCCI visits

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.