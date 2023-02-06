Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala Investment Company

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Company, chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the company’s board, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The committee approved the company's work plan and the annual budget for 2023, and discussed a number of topics on its agenda.

Sheikh Mansour lauded the UAE's investment environment and the efforts of the wise leadership to develop infrastructure and enhance the country's competitiveness to attract investors and companies, and provide favorable conditions for business launch and economic activities.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Abdulhamid M. Saeed; and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and Managing Director of the company; and Mahmoud Ibrahim Al Mahmoud.