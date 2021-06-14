(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) held today its third regular meeting in 2021 at Qasr Al Watan, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CBUAE.

The board members approved the new CBUAE's organisational structure, which has been designed to ensure more resilience and elasticity as well as keep pace with latest developments and advancements in the financial service sector.

Toward this end, the board approved the appointments of Ibrahim Obaid Al Zaabi as CBUAE's Assistant Governor of the Monetary Policy and Stability Department; Dr. Sabri Hamed Al Azazi as Assistant Governor of the Banking Operations Department; Ahmed Saeed Ghanem Al Qamzi as Assistant Governor of the Banking and Insurance Supervision Department; Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri as Assistant Governor for Strategic Affairs - Financial Infrastructure and Digitisation Department; and Fatima Abdullah Al Jabri as Assistant Governor for Anti-Money Laundering Compliance- Market Conduct Regulation and Consumer Protection Department.

The board issued a decision to appoint a coalition of companies to serve as the solution provider for the instant payment platform to be responsible for implementing the second phase of the National Payment Systems Strategy.

The board also approved the enforcement of measures to be taken against facilities that violate the Central Bank’s policies and instructions.

The meeting reviewed the 2020 report of the Higher Shari’ah Authority (HSA), which details its decisions, milestones and future plans and initiatives.

The meeting was attended by deputy chairmen Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh and Jassem Mohammad Al Zaabi; and Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama Al Tameemi, along with the board’s members, Younis Al Khoori, Sami Dhaen Al Qamzi, and Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumaithi.