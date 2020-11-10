Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, chaired the regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority, EIA, held at Qasr Al Watan today.

The meeting approved the financial statements for the period ending 31st December 2019 and reviewed investment performance till 30th September 2020.

Major investment projects and achievements were also discussed.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed spoke about the EIA's future strategic plans within the UAE plan for the next 50 years, noting the government's recent announcement to add more assets to the EIA portfolio.

Sheikh Mansour commended efforts being made by the board members to consolidate and diversify the UAE investment and implement a vibrant plan for managing the Federal government investment inside and outside the country to make sustainable profits.