ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, chaired the regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA) held here at Qasr Al Watan.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour highlighted the authority’s key role in determining and coordinating the Federal government’s fund investment policy, to achieve profits that will support the federal government budget.

The meeting discussed the topics listed on its agenda, and the board approved the minutes of the previous meetings of the authority’s executive committee, audit and risk management committee, and strategy committee. The board also approved the recommendations of the executive committee related to the 2021 fiscal year budget.

The board discussed the EIA’s modernisation strategy, which is part of the preparations for the next fifty years and is in implementation of the leadership’s vision to consolidate the UAE’s global leadership by the centennial of the country’s establishment.

The strategy also enables the authority to achieve distinguished outcomes and ensure sustainable long-term revenues for the UAE, in line with the best international standards, as well as increase the size of the authority’s investment, based on a plan to generate significant income and a solid budget, in line with the national agenda.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Mansour thanked the members of the authority’s board and executive administration team for their significant efforts to strengthen and diversify the Emirati economy and ensure long-term revenues for federal government investments, both inside and outside the country.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EIA, and board members Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; along with a number of senior officials and several executive directors from the authority.