Mansour bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, chaired the first meeting of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, which discussed its achievements since its formation and approved several initiatives and programmes.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour highlighted the council’s key role in rolling out one of the largest national initiative to support UAE citizens working in the private sector, boost its global competitiveness and supply it with young Emirati talents.

He also stressed the importance of the collaboration between relevant authorities in the government and private sectors to implement the initiatives and objectives of the Nafis programme.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance, and Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, as well as the council’s members.

During the meeting, the council discussed its achievements since the launch of the Nafis programme and the plans and initiatives to be implemented in the coming period. These achievements include the employment of over 2,360 citizens in 90 days after the programme’s launch.

The council also approved the second package of initiatives of the programme. It includes a capacity-building initiative, a project to train nursing cadres, and a series of training courses for citizens working for companies that help enhance the expertise of Emirati graduates in several sectors, in addition to a career counseling programme.

The council then reviewed the Nafis platform, launched in September to enable citizens and companies to register in the programme.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei said that the UAE Government launched the Nafis programme to help the private sector in employing 75,000 citizens over the next five years.

He highlighted the significant results achieved by the programme over a short time.

He pointed out that the programme underscores the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to support UAE talent and help develop their skills and expertise. He added that many Federal and local entities had been engaged in reinforcing the programme’s initiatives since its launch.

Over 330 meetings were held with representatives of federal and local authorities and private sector representatives, to identify the private sector's demand for highly skilled employees, he said in conclusion.