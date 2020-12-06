Mansour bin Zayed chairs general budget meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sunday chaired the periodical meeting of the General Budget Committee in the presence of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, in addition to representatives of the Ministry of Finance.

Addressing the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour underlined the UAE government's commitment to a proactive approach to developing strategies concentrating on strategic planning for the future by launching innovation-driven projects in support of the insightful vision of the UAE leadership aimed at advancing the UAE to leading ranks globally and ensuring sustainability across all fields and levels.

The committee's meeting reviewed a number of issues, primarily the financial status of the Federal government in Q4 of the fiscal year 2021 in addition to the federal budget, in order to ensure sustainable development and a balanced diversification of income and financial resources as per best international practices.

The committee commended the efforts of the Ministry of Finance and other federal entities that have contributed to securing the recent Fitch Ratings which affirmed the UAE government at '-AA' with a stable outlook.