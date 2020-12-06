UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs General Budget Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed chairs general budget meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sunday chaired the periodical meeting of the General Budget Committee in the presence of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, in addition to representatives of the Ministry of Finance.

Addressing the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour underlined the UAE government's commitment to a proactive approach to developing strategies concentrating on strategic planning for the future by launching innovation-driven projects in support of the insightful vision of the UAE leadership aimed at advancing the UAE to leading ranks globally and ensuring sustainability across all fields and levels.

The committee's meeting reviewed a number of issues, primarily the financial status of the Federal government in Q4 of the fiscal year 2021 in addition to the federal budget, in order to ensure sustainable development and a balanced diversification of income and financial resources as per best international practices.

The committee commended the efforts of the Ministry of Finance and other federal entities that have contributed to securing the recent Fitch Ratings which affirmed the UAE government at '-AA' with a stable outlook.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Budget UAE Bank United Arab Emirates Sunday All Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

6 minutes ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

1 hour ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

3 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

3 hours ago

FNC receives government approval on several recomm ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.