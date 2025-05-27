Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADIA Board of Directors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired the meeting of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA),

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of ADIA; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Jassem Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi; and Hamad Mohammed Al Hurr Al Suwaidi, Board Member of ADIA.

The Board reviewed a number of items on the agenda, including performance reports and the key achievements of ADIA during the recent period. The meeting also addressed updates on global market developments.

The Board commended the positive returns achieved by the Authority and reaffirmed the importance of continued efforts to enhance and develop its investment portfolio in line with its long-term vision and strategic aspirations.