Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Company, chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the company’s board, which was held today at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the committee presented financial statement for the first quarter of 2020, including the company’s financial and operational performance, reviewed the progress regarding the implementation of its strategy, and several topics listed on its agenda.

It also approved several strategic and financial decisions.

The meeting was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, and Mahmoud Ibrahim Al Mahmoud.