Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, chaired a meeting of the fund’s board held at Qasr Al Watan.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Vice Chairman of the Board, attended the meeting remotely.

The ADFD has acquired a global reputation in the area of development, due to its efforts in supporting developing countries and creating a sustainable economy, Sheikh Mansour said, stressing that these pioneering achievements were accomplished as a result of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He then highlighted the importance of the ADFD’s efforts to reduce the effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, as well as its related local, regional and global contributions while lauding the work of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, ADEX, and its role in supporting Emirati companies and promoting their non-oil exports, to compete and enter new global markets.

He stressed the need to adopt an investment and economic plan for managing development and investment projects, to ensure both local and international economic growth and turn challenges into opportunities.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the ADFD, stated that the fund has provided AED104 billion of funding and investments since its inception, which has benefitted 97 countries, noting that it will continue its pioneering work in supporting the development process for the next fifty years.

The meeting discussed the topics listed on its agenda, including key development and investment projects and the fund’s achievements in 2020.

The board will continue its efforts to maintain the UAE’s prominent stature in the field of development and achieve sustainable economic development, both locally and globally.

The meeting was attended by several ministers and senior officials.