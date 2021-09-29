Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Vice Chairman of the board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Company, chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the company’s Board of Directors, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the committee presented the company's performance and achievements for the first half of 2021. It also discussed the company's investment strategy and future plans, in addition to reviewing a number of investment projects and social initiatives that the company will implement in the future.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei; Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Abdulhamid M. Saeed; and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Managing Director of the company.