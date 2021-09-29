UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Mubadala Investment Company

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Vice Chairman of the board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Company, chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the company’s Board of Directors, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the committee presented the company's performance and achievements for the first half of 2021. It also discussed the company's investment strategy and future plans, in addition to reviewing a number of investment projects and social initiatives that the company will implement in the future.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei; Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Abdulhamid M. Saeed; and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Managing Director of the company.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company Abu Dhabi

Recent Stories

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

36 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

37 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

38 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

51 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

51 minutes ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.