Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of EIA Board Of Directors

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA) held at Qasr Al Watan.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour highlighted the EIA’s key role in adopting an appropriate investment strategy for managing the country’s sovereign wealth, to achieve long-term sustainable profits and in line with the Federal government’s strategy that comprises programmes and projects aimed at reinforcing the process of national economic development. He also commended the work of the EIA’s board members and executive administration.

The meeting addressed topics listed on its agenda and the board approved the minutes of the previous meetings of the Executive Committee, the Audit and Risk Management Scrutiny Committee and the Strategy Committee.

The board also discussed relevant policies concerning the EIA’s strategic assets and target asset value for the next ten years and issued related decisions. Moreover, the board reviewed the authority’s activities and performance until 31st March, 2021, and approved the recommendations of the executive committee.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EIA, as well as board members: Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Hareb Masoud Al Darmaki, Issa Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Mohammed Hadi Al Hussaini, and Mubarak Rashid Al Mansouri, CEO of the EIA, along with several executive directors.

