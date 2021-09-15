UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of EIA Board Of Directors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA) held at Qasr Al Watan.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour highlighted the EIA’s key role in promoting development projects, launching more investments, and enhancing the competitive capabilities of the national economy to mirror the directives of the wise leadership and the country’s vision for the next 50 years, serve Emiratis and guarantee them promising future prospects.

The meeting addressed topics listed on its agenda, and the board approved the minutes of the previous meetings of the Executive Committee, the Audit and Risk Management Scrutiny Committee and the Strategy Committee.

The board also discussed the developments of the project to update the EIA’s strategy regarding funding sources within the framework of the preparation plan for the 50 years, which would enhance the UAE's stature and its global leadership during the centenary of the UAE's foundation.

The strategy will enable the EIA to achieve outstanding results, sustainable economic profits in the long run, and quadruple investment volume during the next fifteen years, by implementing an investment plan that guarantees increased returns and a substantial budget in line with the national agenda that adopts the best global standards.

The board was also briefed about the EIA's activities and work performance until 30th June, 2021, and other issues on the agenda.

Sheikh Mansour called on the board members and its executive management to make more efforts to achieve the required goals, continue development successes and enhance investment indicators.

The meeting was attended by Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Hareb Masoud Al Darmaki, Issa Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Mohammed Hadi Al Hussaini, Kaltham Hamad Al Ghafli, and Mubarak Rashid Al Mansouri, CEO of the EIA, along with several executive directors.

