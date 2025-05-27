Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of EIA Board Of Directors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:34 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA), chaired EIA's board meeting at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the Board reviewed the Authority’s performance for the year 2024 and discussed recent developments related to investment management. The board was also briefed on the agenda items and adopted the appropriate decisions.
H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed praised the positive results achieved by the Emirates Investment Authority in recent years, affirming that these outcomes reflect the Authority’s strategic vision and effective management, which have solidified its standing as a leading national investment institution.
The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE); Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Mohamed Hamad Al Mehairi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Investment Authority, and a number of executive directors.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..
UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza
Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million inve ..
39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council
11 injured in Florida boat explosion
Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation
Meta to use user content for AI training
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors2 minutes ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Summit in Malaysia2 minutes ago
-
Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing contemporary challenges2 minutes ago
-
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dhabi’s future-ready ..2 minutes ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malaysia3 minutes ago
-
UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship3 minutes ago
-
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza3 minutes ago
-
Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million investment3 minutes ago
-
39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council4 minutes ago
-
11 injured in Florida boat explosion4 minutes ago
-
Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation4 minutes ago