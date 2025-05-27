Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of EIA Board Of Directors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:34 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA), chaired EIA's board meeting at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed the Authority’s performance for the year 2024 and discussed recent developments related to investment management. The board was also briefed on the agenda items and adopted the appropriate decisions.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed praised the positive results achieved by the Emirates Investment Authority in recent years, affirming that these outcomes reflect the Authority’s strategic vision and effective management, which have solidified its standing as a leading national investment institution.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE); Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Mohamed Hamad Al Mehairi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Investment Authority, and a number of executive directors.

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

