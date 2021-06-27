UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of General Budget Committee

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today chaired the meeting of the General Budget Committee, which was held at Qasr Al Watan.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the UAE's draft general budget for the 2022-2026 period, in addition to the procedures carried out by the of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to draft the general budget of the Union for the 2022 fiscal year, in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2019 on Public Finance.

The meeting also reviewed projections of federal cash flows for the 2022-2026 period, based on the revenue estimates developed by concerned federal entities relating to their proceeds and expenditures.

The committee directed the MoF to complete drafting five-year budget as per the approved strategic objectives, in line with the UAE's next 50-year vision.

Others agenda topics included the financial position of the federal government for the current fiscal year, based on actual expenses and revenues collected during the first half of the year, which indicate a significant improvement due to the UAE's post-pandemic economic recovery, seen across vital sectors in the country.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Khaled Mohamed Balama Al Tameemi, Governor of the UAE Central Bank, and MoF representatives.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Budget UAE Bank 2019 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

19 minutes ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

1 hour ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

1 hour ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

2 hours ago

UAE launches &#039;Future Partnerships&#039; initi ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves National Agenda for Non-oil E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.