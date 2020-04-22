UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of Higher Committee For Water & Electricity Sector

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today chaired a virtual meeting of the Higher Committee for the Water and Electricity Sector in Abu Dhabi.

The committee reviewed and addressed several agenda items, including matters relating to the financial and operational performance of Abu Dhabi Power Corporation PJSC (ADPower), initiatives and projects being undertaken by ADPower and the approval of ADPowerâ€™s 2019 audited consolidated financial statements.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry and Deputy Chairman of the committee; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, ADNOC Group CEO; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy; and Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Power Corporation and CEO of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC.

