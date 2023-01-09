UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of Ministerial Development Council

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Ministerial Development Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting’s participants discussed several initiatives, legislations and policies to advance government work.

Its agenda included government policies to drive digitisation, strengthening cybersecurity in vital sectors, and economic policies that support national products.

The council also discussed various resolutions on regulating the economic register, the services provided by the Federal Tax Authority, carbon reduction in the international aviation sector, issuance of federal law regulations covering access to genetic resources and their derivatives, and implementing the regulations of a federal decree law covering electronic transactions and trust services.

The council then discussed several government reports on the coordination of government financial policies in 2022, and the outcomes of the council’s participation in the 38th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the 77th session of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, and the 15th meeting and forum of the UAE-Japan Friendship Committee for Women's Career Development.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abu Dhabi Women Government Arab Court

Recent Stories

Street crimes on the raise in Abbottabad

Street crimes on the raise in Abbottabad

18 minutes ago
 Check legal status of housing scheme before invest ..

Check legal status of housing scheme before investment: Faisalabad Development A ..

18 minutes ago
 First Cases of Simultaneous Flu, COVID-19 Infectio ..

First Cases of Simultaneous Flu, COVID-19 Infections Registered in Romania - Rep ..

18 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Refuses to Arrest in Absentia Politic ..

Moscow Court Refuses to Arrest in Absentia Political Activist Verzilov

18 minutes ago
 New Zealand's Only Liquid CO2 Plant Temporarily Sh ..

New Zealand's Only Liquid CO2 Plant Temporarily Shut Over Safety Concerns - Repo ..

18 minutes ago
 Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) notifie ..

Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension in KP from ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.