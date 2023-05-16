UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of Mubadala Investment’s Board Of Directors

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Company, chaired the meeting of the company’s board held in Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mansour opened the meeting by lauding the company’s performance and financial results amid global economic difficulties.

He also conveyed his full confidence in the skills of Mubadala’s team to achieve further accomplishments in the future.
During the meeting, the board approved the company’s financial statements and report for 2022.

It also authorised new investments and discussed various items on the meeting’s agenda.
The meeting was attended by H.H Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdul Hameed Mohammed Saeed, and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

