UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of Supreme Committee For Abu Dhabi's Water And Electricity

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Supreme Committee for Abu Dhabi's Water and Electricity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Abu Dhabi's Water and Electricity Sector, today chaired the Committee’s meeting to discuss the latest updates relating to the financial and operating performance of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, TAQA.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Palace, addressed the company's initiatives, projects and strategies in addition to approving its financial results.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry and Deputy Chairman of the Committee; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, ADNOC Group CEO ; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy; and Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Power Corporation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Water Company Abu Dhabi Industry

Recent Stories

Over Rs. 1.21 trillion AJK budget for new fiscal y ..

6 minutes ago

Finland, Sweden Eye Possibility of Environment Con ..

6 minutes ago

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers to Discuss Tra ..

6 minutes ago

FIFA Says Aware of Media Reports About Ex-UEFA Pre ..

6 minutes ago

Sharapova makes winning return in Mallorca

6 minutes ago

Japan tsunami advisory lifted following strong qua ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.