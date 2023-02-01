UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Ministerial Development Council Meeting On Initiatives To Support Government Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, chaired the Ministerial Development Council meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, discussing a number of policies and initiatives to support the government work ecosystem.

The Council discussed a number of legislations and policies to support aquaculture programmes in the country, increase the efficiency of government work through the use of artificial intelligence techniques, enhancing the cybersecurity ecosystem, the Islamic Sukuk restructuring project, and reorganising personnel management in hotel establishments.

The meeting also reviewed Federal laws regulating road transport and the national space sector and the UAE Space Agency, in addition to discussing the executive regulations of private health facilities, and the establishment of the National Space Fund. During its meeting, the Council discussed a number of government reports for the year 2022.

