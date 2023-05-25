UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Ministerial Development Council Meeting On Government Support Policies

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on government support policies

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2023 (WAM) – Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the Ministerial Development Council held its meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, addressing a number of legislations, policies and initiatives to further advance the government work ecosystem.

The meeting's agenda included discussing a number of strategies and initiatives related to the UAE's sports sector, promoting environmental sustainability and regulating the energy sector, in addition to reviewing several national programmes aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Council also discussed the issuance of a number of legislations related to regulating the professions of law, legal advice, expertise, translation, and notary public, in addition to developing a number of laws related to the health and economic sectors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports UAE Abu Dhabi May Government Court

Recent Stories

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever o ..

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever oversubscription for UAE Bookbu ..

1 minute ago
 realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

2 hours ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

3 hours ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.