Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on government support policies

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2023 (WAM) – Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the Ministerial Development Council held its meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, addressing a number of legislations, policies and initiatives to further advance the government work ecosystem.

The meeting's agenda included discussing a number of strategies and initiatives related to the UAE's sports sector, promoting environmental sustainability and regulating the energy sector, in addition to reviewing several national programmes aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Council also discussed the issuance of a number of legislations related to regulating the professions of law, legal advice, expertise, translation, and notary public, in addition to developing a number of laws related to the health and economic sectors.