Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Ministerial Development Council Meeting On Initiatives To Develop Government Work Ecosystem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the Ministerial Development Council held its meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, addressing a number of legislations, policies and initiatives to develop the government work ecosystem.

The Council discussed legislations regulating a number of professions including auditors, commercial agencies, arbitration, and reorganisation of medical and pharmaceutical products.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed a number of regulatory policies and decisions on the electric vehicles in the country, and the implementation of the Human Resources Law in the Federal Government.

The Council also reviewed a number of new technologies in the field of transport and map software within the Regulations Lab in coordination with ministries and stakeholders.

In addition, the agenda discussed a series of regulatory decisions for the education sector, as well as reviewing the recommendations of the Federal National Council of the UAE on the National sports Strategy.

The Council discussed a framework for hosting international and regional conferences and events in the country, and reviewed a number of governmental reports.

