Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, chaired today the Ministerial Development Council's meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, addressing initiatives and projects aiming to develop the government work ecosystem.

The Council discussed a number of initiatives and policies on industrial waste; classification of urban areas; supporting the national industrial sector; and developing the Federal Government services.

During the meeting, the Council also discussed a number of legislations on civil aviation, genetic blueprint, personal status, cooperatives, financial technology and industrial property.

Also, the meeting discussed supporting the training programmes in the UAE Public Higher education Institutions, in addition to reviewing a number of government reports for the year 2022 on United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), GCC Economic cooperation, and the results of ‘Youth Engagement Policy’ in federal authorities.