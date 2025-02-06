Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Ministerial Development Council Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired the Ministerial Development Council meeting at the National library and Archives in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the government sector and discussed several reports submitted by ministries and Federal entities.
The agenda included discussions on policy frameworks and proposed regulatory decisions related to key sectors such as the economy, media, infrastructure, and financial market competitiveness.
The council also reviewed programmes aimed at empowering human resource capabilities in the federal government.
In government affairs, the council assessed the implementation of national strategies and initiatives related to youth, public housing, People of Determination, the national economy, investment, clean energy policies, and measures to enhance public financial efficiency.
