Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; Approves 2025 Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company, has chaired the company’s Board Meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Board approved the company's work plan and annual budget for 2025, in addition to discussing and approving several exceptional matters of strategic importance.

The meeting was attended by H.

H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Executive Council Member, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Authority.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Company Abu Dhabi Court

Recent Stories

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed i ..

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief

5 minutes ago
 CM orders to provide best medical treatment facili ..

CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolat ..

5 minutes ago
 ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estat ..

ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen ..

BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill deve ..

5 minutes ago
 Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spre ..

Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims

1 hour ago
 UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactf ..

UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactful innovations

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

1 hour ago
  

 

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled to arrive Pak ..

Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled to arrive Pakistan on Thursday

11 minutes ago
 British HC calls on Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghar ..

British HC calls on Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari

5 minutes ago
 Crackdown on illegal weapons in Muzaffargarh

Crackdown on illegal weapons in Muzaffargarh

5 minutes ago
 Intermittent rain, snowfall intensify cold weather ..

Intermittent rain, snowfall intensify cold weather in Mansehra

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East