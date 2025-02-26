Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; Approves 2025 Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company, has chaired the company’s Board Meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the Board approved the company's work plan and annual budget for 2025, in addition to discussing and approving several exceptional matters of strategic importance.
The meeting was attended by H.
H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Executive Council Member, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Authority.
