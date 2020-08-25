UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Mubadala Investment Company Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Company meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Vice-Chairman of Mubadala Investment Company, chaired a meeting of the executive committee of the company's board, where several new multi-sectoral investment projects were approved.

Held via videoconferencing, the meeting reviewed the progress of work of investment and projects as well as the latest developments regarding implementation and updates of the company's strategies. The committee discussed items on its agenda and took appropriate actions on them.

The meeting was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Abdul Hamed Saed, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mahmoud Ibrahim Al Mahmoud.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Company Abu Dhabi Bank Progress

Recent Stories

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

11 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

12 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

13 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

13 minutes ago

PES reviews arrangements for providing emergency c ..

13 minutes ago

Food department imposes Rs 337 mln fine on profite ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.