Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Company meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Vice-Chairman of Mubadala Investment Company, chaired a meeting of the executive committee of the company's board, where several new multi-sectoral investment projects were approved.

Held via videoconferencing, the meeting reviewed the progress of work of investment and projects as well as the latest developments regarding implementation and updates of the company's strategies. The committee discussed items on its agenda and took appropriate actions on them.

The meeting was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Abdul Hamed Saed, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mahmoud Ibrahim Al Mahmoud.