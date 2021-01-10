Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Company meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Company, has chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the company’s board, which was held at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Board approved the company's action plan and the annual budget for 2021, and the attendees reviewed the investment strategy of "Mubadala" and a number of issues on the agenda, and took appropriate decisions accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company; Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; and Mahmoud Ibrahim Al Mahmoud.