Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Company meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Company, chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the company’s board, which was held today at the Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Board approved the company's action plan and the annual budget for 2020, and its financial and operational performance, as well as workflow related to the company's projects inside and outside the country.

The attendees also reviewed a number of issues on the agenda, and took appropriate decisions accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA), Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company; Abdulhamid M. Saeed, and Mahmoud Ibrahim Al Mahmoud.