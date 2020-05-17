UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Mubadala's Board Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th May 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Vice Chairman of the Mubadala Investment Company Board of Directors, on Sunday chaired the Mubadala's Board of Directors virtual meeting.

During the meeting, the board members reviewed the financial results for 2019, as well as the current status of ongoing projects in the UAE and abroad.

The Board also discussed latest developments in global financial markets.

A number of decisions in relation to the company's investments were adopted.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and Mubadala Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, and Mahmood Ebraheem Al Mahmood.

