Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Mubadala's Executive Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Vice-Chairman of Mubadala Investment Company, has chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the board of Directors, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the progress of the company's investments and projects, as well as the latest developments in the implementation of its strategy.

It also discussed a number of topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; and Mahmood Ebraheem Al Mahmood.

