ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Abu Dhabi's Water and Electricity Sector, has chaired the committee meeting held at Qasr Al Watan.

During the meeting, the committee approved the five-year plan and budget for the sector for the next five years, as well as support, transformation initiatives and strategic goals for the year 2021.

The committee reviewed the new projects expected to be implemented in the field of electricity and water production in addition to a number of topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Deputy Chairman of the Committee; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; and Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy.