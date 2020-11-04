UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Chairs Supreme Committee For Abu Dhabi's Water And Electricity Meeting

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu Dhabi's Water and Electricity meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Abu Dhabi's Water and Electricity Sector, has chaired the committee meeting held at Qasr Al Watan.

During the meeting, the committee approved the five-year plan and budget for the sector for the next five years, as well as support, transformation initiatives and strategic goals for the year 2021.

The committee reviewed the new projects expected to be implemented in the field of electricity and water production in addition to a number of topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Deputy Chairman of the Committee; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; and Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Water Budget Abu Dhabi Industry

Recent Stories

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

13 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

20 minutes ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

30 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

35 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

58 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.