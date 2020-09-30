UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Condoles Death Of Amir Of Kuwait

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Mansour bin Zayed condoles death of Amir of Kuwait

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has expressed sincere condolences and profound sadness over the death of late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, noting the late Amir of Kuwait left an outstanding legacy that will remain in the minds of the people of Kuwait, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the entire world.

"We're certain that the noble family of Al Sabah, the leadership and people of the sisterly state of Kuwait will survive this tremendous loss and continue to follow in the footsteps of the deceased whose historic stances and great deeds will remain indelible in the annals of history and in the memory of all generations to come," Sheikh Mansour said in his obituary of the late Amir.

"Late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is among the founding fathers of the joint Gulf march, and he tirelessly and sincerely contributed, along with his brothers, the rest of the Gulf leaders, to establishing the Gulf Cooperation Council and strengthening its development drive and growth."

"With his passing away, the Gulf loses a wise leader of great historical stature who strived for peace, tolerance and co-existence to persist in the Arab nations," Sheikh Mansour continued, supplicating to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace and provide the people and leadership of Kuwait with patience and solace on His Highness' loss.

