- Home
- Middle East
- Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on successful launch of Bahrain’s satellite 'Al Mu ..
Mansour Bin Zayed Congratulates King Of Bahrain On Successful Launch Of Bahrain’s Satellite 'Al Munther'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, extended his congratulations during a phone call today with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the successful launch of Bahrain’s first satellite "Al Munther".
His Highness praised this national scientific achievement by the Kingdom of Bahrain, which reflects the progress it is witnessing.
H.H. wished Bahrain, its government, and its people continued success and advancement in various fields, particularly in space sciences and advanced technology.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on successful launch of Bahrain’s satellite 'Al Mu ..18 seconds ago
-
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar bin Mohammed15 minutes ago
-
World Bank Group’s Global Digital Summit to explore cutting-edge, innovative digital solutions30 minutes ago
-
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-General1 hour ago
-
Egypt's Finance Ministry auctions T-bills worth EGP 95bn1 hour ago
-
China launches new satellites1 hour ago
-
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT2 hours ago
-
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide children healthy, safe envi ..2 hours ago
-
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign3 hours ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of change'3 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing supportive social, educatio ..3 hours ago
-
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook4 hours ago