Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on successful launch of Bahrain’s satellite 'Al Munther'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, extended his congratulations during a phone call today with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the successful launch of Bahrain’s first satellite "Al Munther".

His Highness praised this national scientific achievement by the Kingdom of Bahrain, which reflects the progress it is witnessing.

H.H. wished Bahrain, its government, and its people continued success and advancement in various fields, particularly in space sciences and advanced technology.