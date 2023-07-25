Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, congratulated President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on his birthday.



This occurred during a phone call today, where His Highness Sheikh Mansour wished Mirziyoyev health and happiness and more progress and prosperity for the friendly people of Uzbekistan under his wise leadership.

