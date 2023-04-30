UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi On Sharjah FC's Win Of UAE President's Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE President&#039;s Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, congratulated H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the Sharjah FC's win of the UAE President's Cup.

Sheikh Mansour also congratulated the Sharjah football team, their technical and administrative staffs and fans on the win, which was achieved after a penalty shootout over Al Ain FC at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan, for his part, thanked Sheikh Mansour for his congratulations, wishing the sports sector in the UAE continued progress under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

