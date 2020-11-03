UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Congratulates UAE’s Leadership, People On Flag Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Flag Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and the Emirati people on the occasion of Flag Day.

Sheikh Mansour today raised the country’s flag while the national anthem played in the background at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace complex.

In attendance were Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for food Security, and several officials.

Sheikh Mansour said that Flag Day has a national and historic significance, as it coincides with the anniversary of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's accession to office as leader of the country, and represents a precious occasion for the Emirati people that reflects their pride, patriotism and sentiments of loyalty to the country’s leadership, as well as their gratitude to the founder of the country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the Founding Fathers.

He also expressed his pride at celebrating the day, which promotes the values of loyalty and patriotism among the people, and strengthens community cohesion and unites efforts to achieve more successes in the country’s development process.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Industry

Recent Stories

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

6 seconds ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul Uni ..

8 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates launches integrated biometric path at the ..

15 minutes ago

Man injured after Indian Army’s unprovoked firin ..

41 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz gets inspiration from woman assistant co ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.