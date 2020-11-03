Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Flag Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and the Emirati people on the occasion of Flag Day.

Sheikh Mansour today raised the country’s flag while the national anthem played in the background at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace complex.

In attendance were Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for food Security, and several officials.

Sheikh Mansour said that Flag Day has a national and historic significance, as it coincides with the anniversary of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's accession to office as leader of the country, and represents a precious occasion for the Emirati people that reflects their pride, patriotism and sentiments of loyalty to the country’s leadership, as well as their gratitude to the founder of the country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the Founding Fathers.

He also expressed his pride at celebrating the day, which promotes the values of loyalty and patriotism among the people, and strengthens community cohesion and unites efforts to achieve more successes in the country’s development process.